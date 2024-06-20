Stop The Bets!

The Tory gambling scandal respawned last night when it was revealed that a met officer working in Rishi Sunak’s protection team had been arrested over alleged bets, and also being looked into by the Gambling Commission is Laura Saunders – a Conservative candidate who happens to be married to the director of campaigns in CCHQ.
The team also discuss the three polls published last night; while the predictions may differ, all roads lead to disaster for the Conservatives.
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent.
Sign up to the New Statesman’s daily politics newsletter: Morning Call
Submit a question for a future episode: You Ask Us
Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.
Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman