Rishi Sunak is campaigning through gritted teeth

We were bestowed yet another leadership TV special on Thursday night, Ed Davey said sorry for tuition fees, Rishi Sunak said sorry for Liz Truss, and Keir Starmer said sorry for Jeremy Corbyn. But one unmissable feature of the night was the grimace on the prime ministers face as the impassioned audience put their questions to him.
Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, is joined by Freddie Hayward, political correspondent to discuss the TV special and to answer listener questions.
