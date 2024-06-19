New Times,
Is there still momentum for Scottish independence?

John Swinney is fighting to retain seats from the hands of Scottish Labour.

Vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country – bold letters shout from the first page of the SNP manifesto. But is there still momentum for independence in Scotland? And what else is John Swinney pledging in his fight to retain seats from the hands of Scottish Labour.

Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Chris Deerin, Scotland editor, and Ben Walker, senior data journalist.

