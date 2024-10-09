New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Statesman podcast

The US election result is already being legally challenged

This is set to be the most litigious election in US history.


Right now the Republic National Committee is involved in around 120 legal cases across the US connected to the upcoming 2024 elections. It’s predicted that we won’t know the results of the election for days after the vote. And when we do it might very well be challenged. This is set to be the most litigious election in US history.

So what does this mean practically? And is the scene being set for more political violence?

Read more from Jill Filipovic

Read more from Katie Stallard

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Content from our partners
The UK’s skills shortfall is undermining growth
The UK’s skills shortfall is undermining growth
Graham Hasting-Evans
<strong>What kind of tax reforms would stimulate growth?</strong>
What kind of tax reforms would stimulate growth?
Arun Advani
How to end the poverty premium
How to end the poverty premium
Martin Coppack