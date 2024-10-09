The US election result is already being legally challenged



Right now the Republic National Committee is involved in around 120 legal cases across the US connected to the upcoming 2024 elections. It’s predicted that we won’t know the results of the election for days after the vote. And when we do it might very well be challenged. This is set to be the most litigious election in US history.

So what does this mean practically? And is the scene being set for more political violence?

