Thousands join anti-racism protests, is this a turning point?

After widespread anticipation for a night of far-right violence, riots failed to materialise on Wednesday, but thousands attended counter-protests across the country. Nicholas Harris, Staggers editor, reports on the protests in Walthamstow, where community members were joined by anti-racism protesters. The teams discuss “two-tier policing”, Elon Musk’s tweets, and how much support the rioters really have.

Nicholas Harris joins associate political editor Rachel Cunliffe, and associate editor Hannah Barnes.

Sign up to the New Statesman’s daily politics newsletter: Morning Call

Submit a question for a future episode: You Ask Us

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman