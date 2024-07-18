New Times,
18 July 2024

Will Labour’s “Great British Energy” deliver?

Clean energy by 2023? Britain is "pretty far off".

Ed Miliband today made his first parliamentary speech as the new Energy Secretary, hailing the Labour government’s progress on their energy plans. Central to their goal to reach clean energy by 2023 is their proposal for a new publicly owned energy firm, Great British Energy.

Sustainability correspondent Megan Kenyon joins Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe on the New Statesman podcast to unpick Labour’s energy plans and discuss whether or not GB Energy will actually be able to deliver.

Read more: Britain will never be an energy superpower

