15 July 2024

Trump shooting: what the Democrats must do now

Trump loyalists are blaming Democrats for inciting violence. How should they respond?

Republicans and Democrats alike have rightly condemned the shocking attack on former US President Donald Trump which left a bystander dead, two more injured and the presumptive Republican candidate bloodied but defiant.

However Trump supporters have been quick to point to Democrats’ use of language – describing Trump as a “threat to American democracy”, for example – as inciteful of violence.

On this episode, Hannah Barnes is joined by the journalist and lawyer Jill Filipovic, global affairs editor Katie Stallard and author and documentarian Phil Tinline to discuss how Democrats should respond to this accusation – which, as Jill says, is “not just hypocritical, it’s like a through-the-looking-glass made up universe”.

Read more: The attempted assassination of Donald Trump, by Katie Stallard

