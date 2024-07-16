Andrew Marr: What if the Trump assassination attempt had succeeded?

Donald Trump has been greeted like a messiah at the Republican National Convention. But what if that bullet had been an inch to the right?
Just over 48 hours after narrowly escaping death from a gunman’s bullet, Trump has been confirmed as the Republican Party’s candidate for president in the upcoming election. He has named critic-turned-loyalist JD Vance as his running mate.
Andrew Marr joins Hannah Barnes on the New Statesman podcast to discuss how the attempt on Trump’s life has impacted his standing among Republicans – and why political assassinations “never work”.
They also discuss the implosion of the Welsh Labour government, and what the King’s Speech will reveal about the core beliefs of the Labour government.
