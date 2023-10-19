Humza Yousaf is preparing the SNP for heavy losses

In this episode of the New Statesman Podcast, Chris Deerin reports from the SNP conference, where even the “statesmanlike” Humza Yousaf couldn’t outshine a guest appearance from his beleaguered predecessor Nicola Sturgeon.
Chris joins Anoosh Chakelian and Rachel Wearmouth to discuss the mood of the conference, which was heavy on expectation management, and the Scottish First Minister’s response to the crisis in Israel and Gaza.
Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.
Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.
Read more on the topic:
Humza Yousaf comes out fighting
How long can Humza Yousaf last?
Will the SNP ever learn to say no?