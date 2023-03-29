The New Statesman Podcast: Subscribers’ edition

Photo by Frank Augstein / AFP via Getty Images

Welcome to the early access, ad free edition of the New Statesman Podcast. Every week the New Statesman‘s politics team discuss the latest events in UK politics and current affairs.



How Brexit remade the Conservative Party, with Tim Bale

Has winning the Brexit vote made the Conservative Party ungovernable? That’s the question political scientist Tim Bale is tackling in his new book The Conservative Party After Brexit.



He speaks to Anoosh Chakelian about how the party has changed, why its coalition of right-wing populism and free-market fundamentalism is inherently unstable and why the damage could continue well beyond the next election.

Read more:

Populism is in decline in the West but the UK is still paying the price

Is populism beatable? With Yascha Mounk

Populism without the people

How to listen to the New Statesman Podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. The subscriber edition of the New Statesman Podcast is published here every Monday and Thursday. Why not bookmark this page? You can come back for new episodes twice a week.

Related

2. In a podcast app

The public feed of the New Statesman Podcast is available on all major podcast apps including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, Google Podcasts, and more. It publishes a day later than this subscriber edition. Search “New Statesman Podcast” in your favourite podcast app.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the New Statesman Podcast“. This will play the latest episode in the public feed. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.