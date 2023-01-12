The New Statesman Podcast: Subscribers’ edition

Welcome to the early access, ad free edition of the New Statesman Podcast. Every week the New Statesman‘s politics team discuss the latest events in UK politics and current affairs.



Is Rishi Sunak’s anti-strike law a trap for Labour?

After the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition met across the despatch box for the first time in 2023, Anoosh Chakelian is joined by the New Statesman’s Political Editor Andrew Marr and Freddie Hayward to analyse whether Rishi Sunak can start turning his polling figures around.

They discuss Sunak’s answers about his use of private healthcare and Labour’s potentially costly plans for the NHS.

Then in You Ask Us, they answer a listener’s question on how Labour is responding to the government’s anti-strike legislation.

If you have a question for You Ask Us, go to newstatesman.com/youaskus

How to listen to the New Statesman Podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. The subscriber edition of the New Statesman Podcast is published here every Monday and Thursday. Why not bookmark this page? You can come back for new episodes twice a week.

2. In a podcast app

The public feed of the New Statesman Podcast is available on all major podcast apps including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, Google Podcasts, and more. It publishes a day later than this subscriber edition. Search “New Statesman Podcast” in your favourite podcast app.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the New Statesman Podcast“. This will play the latest episode in the public feed. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Related