The New Statesman Podcast: Subscribers’ edition

Why Rishi Sunak flip-flopped on Cop

As Cop27, the UN climate conference, starts in Egypt, Anoosh Chakelian is joined by India Bourke, our environment correspondent, to discuss why Rishi Sunak U-turned and is now attending, what might be announced and why it’s disappointing that the leaders of so many other countries are not attending.

