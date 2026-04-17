What do mushrooms have to do with consciousness?

Michael Pollan, a writer best known for his work on the effect of psychedelics, has taken a journey into the inner mind.

For much of modern history, we’ve understood the mind in comparison to our most advanced machines. Once it was clockwork, then looms, now computers. Each metaphor promises clarity – the ability to be mapped and modelled – but each, in its own way, falls short.

Drawing on philosophy, literature and his own experiments with altered states, in Michael Pollan takes aim at this habit of thinking.