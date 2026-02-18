Reviewing politics
Wuthering Heights is a disgusting film, but is it a love story?

Every generation rediscovers Emily Brontë’s novel, and every generation seems convinced it finally understands it.

By NS Podcasts

Wuthering Heights is a story that has been told and retold, adapted and reinterpreted so many times since publication in 1847.

Every generation seems to rediscover Emily Brontë’s ever-enduring novel, and every generation seems convinced it finally understands it.

Now, it’s British filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s turn. And once again, we’re left asking: is this a love story, a ghost story, a story of obsession, or something stranger that refuses to settle into any single interpretation?

Tanjil Rashid is joined by Lucasta Miller.

