Wuthering Heights is a disgusting film, but is it a love story?

Wuthering Heights is a story that has been told and retold, adapted and reinterpreted so many times since publication in 1847.
Every generation seems to rediscover Emily Brontë’s ever-enduring novel, and every generation seems convinced it finally understands it.
Now, it’s British filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s turn. And once again, we’re left asking: is this a love story, a ghost story, a story of obsession, or something stranger that refuses to settle into any single interpretation?
Tanjil Rashid is joined by Lucasta Miller.
