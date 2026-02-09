Reviewing politics
Is the climate crisis spiritual?

The King thinks so

By NS Podcasts

A new documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, offers a rare glimpse into the deeper ideas shaping King Charles’s view of the world. Known for decades as an environmental campaigner, the King has often spoken about the need for “harmony” between humanity, nature and the environment – but what does he really mean by that?

Tanjil Rashid is joined by historian Mark Sedgwick.

