Does reading make you a better person?

with Dominic Sandbrook

By NS Podcasts

For one of the most famous historians in Britain, conquering the past is not enough.

This month, alongside co-host Tabitha Syrett, Dominic Sandbrook is launching a new podcast – this time shifting his focus from history to literature.

Tanjil Rashid sat down with Sandbrook to talk about this new venture, what he’s reading (he insists it’s a balanced diet) and why reading still matters, not just to us as individuals, but to the health of society itself.

