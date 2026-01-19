Why are we so obsessed with Japan?

A professional sumo tournament in London in October 2025 offered more than sporting spectacle.
It became a lens through which to view Japan’s growing cultural pull in the West, a society where ancient ritual, hierarchy and Shinto belief coexist with hyper-modern life.
Tanjil Rashid is joined by historian Christopher Harding to explore how Japan balances tradition and modernity, and why that balance is proving increasingly compelling to Western audiences.
