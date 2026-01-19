Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Society podcast

Why are we so obsessed with Japan?

A professional sumo tournament in London in October 2025 offered more than sporting spectacle.

By NS Podcasts

A professional sumo tournament in London in October 2025 offered more than sporting spectacle.

It became a lens through which to view Japan’s growing cultural pull in the West, a society where ancient ritual, hierarchy and Shinto belief coexist with hyper-modern life.

Tanjil Rashid is joined by historian Christopher Harding to explore how Japan balances tradition and modernity, and why that balance is proving increasingly compelling to Western audiences.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January.

Content from our partners
Individuals – not just offenders
Individuals – not just offenders
Ashley Inglis
Britain’s nuclear moment
Britain’s nuclear moment
Tom Greatrex
Boosting productivity must be the UK’s top priority
Boosting productivity must be the UK’s top priority
Carl Ennis

Join the debate

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x