Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Society podcast

People around the world are falling in love with AI

How did we get here?

By NS Podcasts

Over 100 million people around the world have downloaded AI companion apps. Friends, therapists, lovers … mediums – for some, their closest connection in this life is a chatbot.

How did we get here?

Catharine Hughes is joined by James Muldoon, sociologist and author of Love Machines: How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Our Relationships.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January.

Content from our partners
The “Big North-West Upgrade” begins
The “Big North-West Upgrade” begins
Louise Beardmore
Modernising government: Navigating legacy challenges in the AI era
Modernising government: Navigating legacy challenges in the AI era
Scott Hamilton
Individuals – not just offenders
Individuals – not just offenders
Ashley Inglis

Join the debate

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x