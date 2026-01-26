People around the world are falling in love with AI

Over 100 million people around the world have downloaded AI companion apps. Friends, therapists, lovers … mediums – for some, their closest connection in this life is a chatbot.
How did we get here?
Catharine Hughes is joined by James Muldoon, sociologist and author of Love Machines: How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Our Relationships.
