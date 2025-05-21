New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. Insight podcast

This house believes private schools should be abolished

This debate was recorded at the Cambridge Literary Festival.

By Podcast

Seven per cent of British children attend private school – a tiny minority – and yet they retain a grip on our elite institutions. The latest figures show that 65% of judges, 44% of newspaper columnists and 23% of MPs were independently educated.

Fee-paying schools, however, do not merely cater for the privileged few, but hard-working aspirational parents who want the best for their children. They also allow for a quality that is essential in all aspects of raising children: choice. Is this two-tier system an archaic injustice that needs total reform? Or is it the route to a better education for all?

This debate was recorded at the Cambridge Literary Festival. You can watch and listen to more on cambridgeliteraryfestival.com

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Content from our partners
The need for greater investment in podiatric care
The need for greater investment in podiatric care
Spotlight
Better dementia diagnoses can lessen waiting list pressures
Better dementia diagnoses can lessen waiting list pressures
Kieran Winterburn
The government will fail to meet its goals without a solution to achieving good musculoskeletal health
The government will fail to meet its goals without a solution to achieving good musculoskeletal health
Spotlight

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month