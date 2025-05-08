New Times,
A year undercover on the far right

What fuels the far-right and how influential are they becoming?

A year undercover on the far right

8 May 2025

The far right now makes up a third of terrorism convictions and a majority of referrals to the governments Prevent counter-radicalisation scheme

But what fuels the far-right and how influential are they becoming?

Harry Shukman, journalist and researcher at HOPE not hate, an anti-fascist organisation, went undercover with the British far right to find out how these groups operate, their plans for changing Britain, and the conversations that go on behind closed doors, far away from voters’ doorsteps.

