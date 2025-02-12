New Times,
12 February 2025

Who should decide how our children are taught?

The freedoms that academy schools enjoy could be curtailed.

Labour’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill proposes centralising and standardising decision-making across all state schools in the UK.

Bridget Phillipson, the education secretary, claims this will improve conditions for every student across the country.

Katharine Birbalsingh, who has been called “Britain’s strictest headteacher”, is highly critical of these developments, calling them “cultural Marxism”.

However, senior educator Leora Cruddas – who leads the Confederation of Schools Trusts, representing two thirds of UK academies – has welcomed many of the measures in the bill.

Pippa Bailey is joined on the Insight podcast by Birbalsingh, Cruddas and the New Statesman’s Hannah Barnes to discuss who should decide how and what our children are taught.

