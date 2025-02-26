Steve Bannon wants to take Maga to 2028 and beyond

Last week Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist for the first seven months of his first term in office, graced the stage at CPAC (the annual Conservative Political Action Conference) to rapturous applause.

“We’re not going to retreat. We’re not going to surrender. We’re not going to quit. Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Although Bannon fell out of favour with the president back in 2017, he’s managed to maintain great influence over the Maga movement, a movement he helped create.

His speech created headlines worldwide after he was accused of performing a Nazi salute to the crowd. Something he denies. He also called for Trump to run for a potentially constitutional breaching third Presidential term in 2028.

So what does he really believe Maga are still fighting for?

Kate Lamble is joined by the New Statesman’s US correspondent Freddie Hayward, and Politico reporter Ian Ward.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Subscribe to The New Statesman today for only £1 per week Subscribe

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman