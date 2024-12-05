Is more devolution really a good thing?

Labour’s white paper on how further devolution might work is due to be released in the next few weeks. It has been reported that the government is considering a reorganisation of local councils including abolishing some councils and replacing them with larger unitary authorities

However, there have been suggestions Labour’s plans to bring power to the people, could actually make it more distant than ever.

Kate Lamble is joined by Matthew Engel, Megan Kenyon and Jack Shaw.

