17 March 2025

How The Beatles’ love story shaped the 20th Century

Two young men created the post-1960s personality, argues author Ian Leslie.

By Podcast

Beatles Paul McCartney (left) and John Lennon (1940 - 1980) at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards held at the Dorchester, London.

A fateful meeting at a village fête “tilted” the 20th Century “on its axis”. So argues Ian Leslie in his new book, John and Paul: A Love Story in Songs.

Leslie argues that The Beatles didn’t just dominate pop culture – they redefined how we see ourselves.

He reframes the relationship between John Lennon and Paul McCartney as a kind of love story, which shaped the second half of the 20th Century and continues to influence us today.

Leslie joins Kate Mossman on Culture from the New Statesman to discuss the book, The Beatles and their legacy.

John & Paul: A Love Story in Songs
Ian Leslie
Faber & Faber, 432pp, £25

