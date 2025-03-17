How The Beatles’ love story shaped the 20th Century

A fateful meeting at a village fête “tilted” the 20th Century “on its axis”. So argues Ian Leslie in his new book, John and Paul: A Love Story in Songs.

Leslie argues that The Beatles didn’t just dominate pop culture – they redefined how we see ourselves.

He reframes the relationship between John Lennon and Paul McCartney as a kind of love story, which shaped the second half of the 20th Century and continues to influence us today.

Leslie joins Kate Mossman on Culture from the New Statesman to discuss the book, The Beatles and their legacy.

John & Paul: A Love Story in Songs

Ian Leslie

Faber & Faber, 432pp, £25

