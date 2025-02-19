How the Sunshine State became the centre of power

Ten years ago the sunshine state was mainly known for its outlandish stereotypes: swamps, gators, retirees, Disneyland all the time. But now power is shifting.

How did that state that was once the political joke of America become the nation’s centre of power?

Tom Gatti is joined by Gary Mormino author of Land of Sunshine, State of Dreams: A Social History of Modern Florida, and New Statesman contributor Lily Lynch.

Read: Donald Trump’s Florida project

