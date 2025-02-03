How do you solve a problem like Margaret Thatcher?



In 1989, following the shock resignation of the chancellor, Nigel Lawson, Margaret Thatcher sat down with veteran broadcaster, friend, and former Labour MP Brian Walden for a 45 minute interview. It was a disastrous encounter for Thatcher, that ultimately spelled the beginning of the end of her 10 years in power – a year later she resigned.

The story behind this is told by Rob Burley in his book Why is this Lying Bastard Lying to Me? Searching for the Truth on Political TV – which has now been adapted into a two part dramatisation, Brian and Maggie, starring Steve Coogan and Harriet Walter. The show raises bigger questions, too: why does the political interview matter? And how do you solve the riddle of Margaret Thatcher on screen?

Tom Gatti is joined by TV producer and editor Rob Burley, and the New Statesman’s TV critic Rachel Cooke.

Read: Rachel Cooke’s review

