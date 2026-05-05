When it comes to the Moon, we’ve only scratched the surface

Last night, the Artemis II crew splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a 10-day mission to space and a lunar flyby. The voyage, which included the first woman and a non-US citizen to take part in a lunar mission, is part of a program to place humans once again on the Moon by 2028, a return after 56 years apart.
But why do we bother? Where does this fascination come from?
Can the moon teach us something about ourselves? Is it a hunger for something different?
Tanjil Rashid is joined by Rebecca Boyle, science writer and author of Our Moon: A Human History.
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