What it’s like to be played by Claire Foy

In 2014, Helen Macdonald published H is for Hawk – a book that arrived, at least on the surface, as a memoir about grief: the death of their father, and Macdonald’s decision to train and live with a goshawk in the aftermath.
It was nature writing, literary biography, cultural history, and a deeply personal account of what happens when someone steps sideways out of ordinary life and into something more feral. Readers found their own stories in it about parenthood, identity, politics, and the uneasy relationship between the human world and the wild.
More than a decade on, that story has taken another form.
You can read more from Helen Macdonald here
Join the debateSubscribe here to comment