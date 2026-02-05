Reviewing politics
Will Mandelson be Starmer’s downfall?

The PM knew about Mandelson’s friendship with Epstein – but still appointed him US ambassador.

By NS Podcasts

Keir Starmer knew about Peter Mandelson’s friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – but still appointed him US ambassador.

After a bruising Prime Minister’s Questions for Keir Starmer, Ailbhe Rea joins Anoosh Chakelian to discuss whether the Mandelson affair could be the downfall of the Prime Minister – or his closest aide, Morgan McSweeney, who championed Mandelson.

Ailbhe shares her exclusive reporting on the process which led to Mandelson’s appointment, and the impact this scandal will have on the Labour Party and the Prime Minister.

