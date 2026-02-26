Is Bridget Phillipson really the most dangerous woman in Britain?

From “Nazi” to “Marxist” Bridget Phillipson, the education secretary, has faced intense criticism from all sides.

But how exactly is she trying to reform the British education system?

For the cover of this week’s New Statesman magazine, our executive editor Pippa Bailey has written an extended profile of Phillipson – exploring what motivates the education secretary, and how consequential the next few months could be for her – and the Labour Party.

She joins Oli Dugmore in the studio.

