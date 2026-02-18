£100k salary, feeling poor – is tax killing ambition?

A listener paying 67% in tax asks if Labour are destroying UK productivity.
From the new and improved New Statesman podcast studio, Anoosh and Rachel answer listener questions on tax, student loans and Nigel Farage MP’s second (and third, and fourth) jobs.
Also in the mailbag this week:
A listener earning over £100,000 writes in to ask why the government is failing to address the “tax trap” that means high-earning parents are “penalised”.
Would the British public back student loan forgiveness?
And why can Nigel Farage and other parliamentarians present TV shows, run consultancies, and earn money on the side of their MP job?
