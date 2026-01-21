Student loans have screwed over a generation

Cast your mind back to 2010…
Apple launched the ipad, a volcano erupted in Iceland and David Cameron and Nick Clegg passed a bill that would screw over a generation of young people.
This was, of course, the decision to triple university tuition fees in England to £9,000 per year
Oli Dugmore is joined by Rachel Cunliffe to discuss how this has radicalised graduates.
New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January.
Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters
THANK YOU
Join the debateSubscribe here to comment