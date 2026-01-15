Keir Starmer: Grok imagery “disgraceful”

Keir Starmer is challenging Elon Musk and x.com over AI generated non-consensual intimate images.

A proliferation of these images, generated by x.com’s AI chatbot Grok, has flooded the platform. Users have been instructing Grok to create these images of high profile figures and even of children.

The British government have announced they will introduce legislation to prevent these images. This debate has raised issues of free speech, big tech, power and transatlantic relations.

Oli Dugmore unpacks it all with Tom McTague and Ailbhe Rea.

