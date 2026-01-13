Are we ready for a “Brexit reset”?

Keir Starmer is planning on developing a “closer relationship” with the single market.
The PM wants to realign with the EU in three key areas to help the free flow of trade: food and farm exports, electricity and emissions trading.
But what will this mean for Britain, and how is it going down in Westminster?
Anoosh Chakelian is joined by associate political editor, Rachel Cunliffe.
