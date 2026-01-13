Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts

Are we ready for a “Brexit reset”?

Keir Starmer is planning on developing a “closer relationship” with the single market.

By NS Podcasts

Keir Starmer is planning on developing a “closer relationship” with the single market.

The PM wants to realign with the EU in three key areas to help the free flow of trade: food and farm exports, electricity and emissions trading.

But what will this mean for Britain, and how is it going down in Westminster?

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by associate political editor, Rachel Cunliffe.

New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January.
Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Boosting productivity must be the UK’s top priority
Boosting productivity must be the UK’s top priority
Carl Ennis
Structural imbalance is the real barrier to NHS reform
Structural imbalance is the real barrier to NHS reform
Frédéric Noël
Futureproofing cancer care through collaboration
Futureproofing cancer care through collaboration
Lora Chio

Join the debate

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x