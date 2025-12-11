Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts

Wes Streeting is “pretty frustrated, tbh”

Ailbhe Rea met the Health Secretary to learn what he’s really thinking.

A few weeks ago, Wes Streeting was accused of plotting to overthrow Keir Starmer.

Streeting called the briefings an attempted drive-by, but it seems he dodged the bullet – and is still considered a front runner in what feels like an inevitable Labour leadership contest. 

On this episode of Daily Politics, Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Ailbhe Rea, who had a chance to sit down with Streeting this week and give him a grilling over a grilled chicken salad. 

[See also: Wes Streeting: “I’m pretty frustrated”]
Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription for just £2

Content from our partners
The struggle to keep pace with the rise in cyberattacks
The struggle to keep pace with the rise in cyberattacks
NS Commercial
Rupert Osborne: “Financial education is key”
Rupert Osborne: “Financial education is key”
NS Commercial
A future free from tobacco and nicotine
A future free from tobacco and nicotine
NS Commercial