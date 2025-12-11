Wes Streeting is “pretty frustrated, tbh”

A few weeks ago, Wes Streeting was accused of plotting to overthrow Keir Starmer.

Streeting called the briefings an attempted drive-by, but it seems he dodged the bullet – and is still considered a front runner in what feels like an inevitable Labour leadership contest.

On this episode of Daily Politics, Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Ailbhe Rea, who had a chance to sit down with Streeting this week and give him a grilling over a grilled chicken salad.