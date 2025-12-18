Natalie Fleet MP: I won’t report my rape

If you are raped in London today, you could be waiting until 2030 for a trial.
Justice secretary David Lammy has stated that 60 per cent of rape victims drop their cases whilst waiting for the trial. Rape Crisis estimates 1 in 6 women go to the police.
Oli Dugmore is joined by Labour MP Natalie Fleet, who has written for the New Statesman on the fight for justice for victims of rape.
