Angela Rayner vs. Wes Streeting: has the next leadership race begun?

Four senior Labour politicians are on manoeuvres. Ailbhe Rea reveals who’s in the running to replace Keir Starmer.

Keir Starmer has become desperately unpopular. All eyes now are looking towards the May 2026 local elections. A disappointing performance by Labour could prompt the Prime Minister to resign. And senior Labour figures are already positioning themselves to replace him.

Ailbhe Rea and Rachel Cunliffe join Anoosh Chakelian to explore the most likely candidates, and the impact their manoeuvring is having on present relationships at the top of the Labour Party.

