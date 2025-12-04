Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts

Angela Rayner vs. Wes Streeting: has the next leadership race begun?

The senior Labour figures on manoeuvres to replace Keir Starmer.

Four senior Labour politicians are on manoeuvres. Ailbhe Rea reveals who’s in the running to replace Keir Starmer.

Keir Starmer has become desperately unpopular. All eyes now are looking towards the May 2026 local elections. A disappointing performance by Labour could prompt the Prime Minister to resign. And senior Labour figures are already positioning themselves to replace him.

Ailbhe Rea and Rachel Cunliffe join Anoosh Chakelian to explore the most likely candidates, and the impact their manoeuvring is having on present relationships at the top of the Labour Party.

[See also: Angela Rayner is Wes Streeting’s biggest obstacle to PM]

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription for just £2
Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Why workplace menopause support is crucial for gender equality and the economy
Why workplace menopause support is crucial for gender equality and the economy
Spotlight
Innovation under the highest scrutiny
Innovation under the highest scrutiny
NS Commercial
Reconnecting Britain: How can rail power the UK’s growth mission?
Reconnecting Britain: How can rail power the UK’s growth mission?
NS Commercial