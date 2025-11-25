Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts
25 November 2025

How Palantir conquered the world

In September the UK government announced a £1.5bn investment by Palantir in the military.

For so long a fixture of public debate in the US, the software company Palantir is now increasingly being talked about here in Britain.

In September the UK government announced a £1.5bn investment by Palantir in the military. It already has contracts with the police and the NHS. 

So, should we be worried?

Tanjil Rashid is joined by journalist James Vincent.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Ten million reasons to change
Ten million reasons to change
Deborah Alsina
Why Labour’s growth plan must empower UK retail investors
Why Labour’s growth plan must empower UK retail investors
Rupert Osborne
Housing to curate communities
Housing to curate communities
Tom Goodall

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £1 per month