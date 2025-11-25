How Palantir conquered the world

For so long a fixture of public debate in the US, the software company Palantir is now increasingly being talked about here in Britain.
In September the UK government announced a £1.5bn investment by Palantir in the military. It already has contracts with the police and the NHS.
So, should we be worried?
Tanjil Rashid is joined by journalist James Vincent.
