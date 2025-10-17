Trump wins peace in the Middle East

All 20 remaining, living hostages have returned to Israel after 2 years in captivity, following the October the 7th Hamas attacks. The remains of the 28 deceased hostages are yet to be returned.

Meanwhile, Israel is expected to release 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees from Gaza today.

To discuss this historic day in the Middle East and how it came to be, Oli Dugmore is joined by Katie Stallard and Freddie Hayward. Later in the episode Ethan Croft and Rachel Cunliffe look at the question of the UK’s involvement in this peace process.

