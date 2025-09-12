Reviewing politics
Political violence becomes mainstream in the US

Earlier this week the prominent right-wing activist, and close Trump-ally, Charlie Kirk was shot during a public appearance in Utah. Graphic videos of the shooting immediately circulated online and his death was soon confirmed by Donald Trump.

While many politicians across the spectrum have denounced the killing of Charlie Kirk – Trump has blamed what he calls “radical left political violence” and vowed to go after the organisations he deems responsible. A suspect was named and arrested earlier today.

Katie Stallard is joined by Freddie Hayward.

