What happens in Alaska won’t stay in Alaska

US President Donald Trump will meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday for a high stakes summit to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Trump has been upping the ante with his rhetoric around Putin in recent months. On July 14, the US president set Putin a 50 day deadline to agree a ceasefire with Ukraine. On July 28th, he reduced it to 10-12 days. As that deadline was reached last Friday, Trump announced plans for this summit. So, why is this happening now, and what will be on the agenda?

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Katie Stallard.

