An American in the Vatican

For the first time, the Conclave of cardinals at the Vatican have elected an American pope.

Pope Leo XIV has ascended to the papacy following the death of his modernising predecessor, Pope Francis.

Katie Stallard is joined by writer Madoc Cairns and the New Statesman’s Finn McRedmond to discuss Francis’s legacy and Leo’s future.

