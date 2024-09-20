New Times,
Giveaways and Sue Gray’s pay, do they matter?

Right now the party needs to tell a story about the bigger picture.

Labour Party Conference is just around the corner and the party needs to tell a story about the bigger picture for their time in government, but could this get lost amongst the smaller stories cropping up around free clothes and the chief of staff’s pay?

Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined in the studio by Andrew Marr, political editor, and George Eaton, senior editor.

