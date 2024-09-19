Ed Davey thinks he could be leader of the opposition





Conference season is underway and Ed Davey sat down with the New Statesman’s Rachel Cunliffe to set out his party’s ambitions to become the party of opposition.

We also hear from Wes Streeting and the political battle for NHS reform.

Hannah Barnes is joined in the studio by Andrew Marr, political editor, and Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor.

Ed Davey: “The Conservatives are in our sights”

Wes Streeting: “I don’t want to be the fun police”

