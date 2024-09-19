New Times,
Ed Davey thinks he could be leader of the opposition

We also hear from Wes Streeting and the political battle for NHS reform.


Conference season is underway and Ed Davey sat down with the New Statesman’s Rachel Cunliffe to set out his party’s ambitions to become the party of opposition.

Hannah Barnes is joined in the studio by Andrew Marr, political editor, and Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor.

Ed Davey: “The Conservatives are in our sights”

Wes Streeting: “I don’t want to be the fun police”

