Can Rachel Reeves turn the page on Labour’s pessimism?

We’re coming to you from Liverpool where Rachel Reeves has just delivered her keynote speech at this year’s Labour Party Conference. There were lots of smiles in the Chancellor’s speech as well as the commitment to the tough economic decisions that she has to make, but has she managed to turn the page on Labour’s rough beginning in government?

Hannah Barnes hears from Andrew Marr, Rachel Cunliffe, and Andy Burnham, and after the break she speaks to the New Statesman’s Nicholas Harris about his trip to the very first Reform conference in Birmingham.

