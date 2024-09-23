New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts

Can Rachel Reeves turn the page on Labour’s pessimism?

Hannah Barnes reacts from Liverpool with Andrew Marr, Rachel Cunliffe, and Andy Burnham.

We’re coming to you from Liverpool where Rachel Reeves has just delivered her keynote speech at this year’s Labour Party Conference. There were lots of smiles in the Chancellor’s speech as well as the commitment to the tough economic decisions that she has to make, but has she managed to turn the page on Labour’s rough beginning in government?

Hannah Barnes hears from Andrew Marr, Rachel Cunliffe, and Andy Burnham, and after the break she speaks to the New Statesman’s Nicholas Harris about his trip to the very first Reform conference in Birmingham.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Securing our energy future
Securing our energy future
Spotlight
Housing and the Nordic model
Housing and the Nordic model
Alex O'dell
<strong>Will the new government change tack on Europe?</strong>
Will the new government change tack on Europe?
Anand Menon,, Jannike Wachowiak and Joël Reland