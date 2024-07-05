New Times,
Election results: Welcome to Labour Britain

‘The work of change begins immediately’

The UK has just voted in its seventh Labour prime minister, Keir Starmer. As the results from yesterday’s general election trickled in overnight it became clear that this was not so much a story of Labour victory, as it was of Tory defeat. The last 14 years of conservative rule has dismantled both the country and much of the party’s once loyal supporters. ‘The work of change begins immediately’ said Keir Starmer this afternoon upon arrival at Downing Street straight after accepting the King’s invitation to form a new government.

Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent.

