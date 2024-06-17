How Reform UK found £50billion down the back of the sofa

Nigel Farage and Richard Tice have been playing good cop bad cop today in Merthyr Tydfil, not launching Reform UK’s manifesto, but the party’s “contract”. The pitch contains some dramatic pledges and mathematical gymnastics.
Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor.
