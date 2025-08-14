Hiring: New Statesman Events Producer

About the job

The New Statesman is the leading progressive political and cultural magazine in the United Kingdom. Celebrated for its dynamic and liberal politics, intelligence, diverse opinions, and high-quality writing and analysis, it remains committed to truth-telling and journalistic excellence in the modern era. Our goal is to expand our international coverage, analysing and explaining the defining political, economic, cultural, technological, and social issues of our time. Our group’s titles span a wide range of topics from consumer luxury to capital markets.

Role overview

We are seeking an Events Producer to join our team. Reporting to the Head of Event Content, you will play a pivotal role in producing the New Statesman’s multi-million-pound events portfolio. From one-day conferences featuring key figures in British politics to private roundtables in Westminster, you will engage with senior policymakers and contribute to the New Statesman’s growing party conference fringe line-up at Labour and Conservative party conferences.

Collaborating with commercial partners, you will curate editorially robust fringe sessions that meet client expectations. Your focus will span regional development, healthcare, energy, climate change, and business.

Key deliverables

Produce and project manage the New Statesman’s core and bespoke event portfolio, including full-day conferences, client roundtables, and fringe events.

Research and write cutting-edge agendas and synopses that are editorially robust and commercially viable.

Recruit high-level speakers and develop strong relationships with policymakers, industry executives, and clients.

Work closely with internal stakeholders to drive new product development and identify opportunities, scaling existing events and creating new ones.

Demonstrate event goals, USP, target audience, and commercial opportunities to all stakeholders.

Provide regular updates to project stakeholders, including editorial, commercial, and marketing teams.

Forge close relationships with NS journalists to refine event ideas and ensure they reflect our editorial standards.

Produce clear and concise briefing documents for speakers and event moderators in advance of events.

Assist with creating original and innovative marketing copy to drive delegate engagement and create event buzz.

Support the sales team on sponsor calls to align commercial partners with editorially driven content.

Qualifications, skills and experience

Previous events production experience, ideally in the politics and policy space.

A keen and deep interest in politics and the current affairs landscape.

Commercially minded with a track record in producing profitable events.

Ability to adopt a consultative approach when dealing with speakers and sponsors.

Excellent organisational, communication, research, and interpersonal skills.

Diligent, well-organised, and able to manage time and work well under pressure.

Articulate and creative copywriting skills.

Strong project management skills.

Company benefits

25 days’ holiday (plus bank holidays)

Additional days off for your birthday, health and well-being day and volunteering day

Hybrid working arrangements

Subscription to NS publications and all other online content

Access to a discounted shopping program

Cycle to work scheme

Enhanced maternity, paternity and adoption pay

Enhanced company sick pay after probation

The New Statesman values diversity and is an equal opportunity employer. Please inform the hiring manager if you require any reasonable adjustments so that you can fully participate in the recruitment process.

Please note, candidates must have, or be able to independently obtain, the right to live and work in the United Kingdom as we are unable to offer sponsorship for this role.

Please send a CV and covering letter to julian.webb@newstatesman.co.uk