Europe turns right

Photo by Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/Shutterstock

The results of the European Parliamentary elections on 9 June revealed popular discontent at the core of the Union. In France, Marine Le Pen’s hard-right National Rally (RN) received 31 per cent of the vote, more than double the share of the coalition that Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party led. In Germany, the hard-right Alternative for Germany made significant gains, beating Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party to second place. In Austria, the anti-immigrant Freedom Party won a European election for the first time, ahead of Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s centre-right People’s Party. Italians seemed less rebellious – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia secured victory after receiving 28 per cent of the vote, consolidating her position at home and as Europe’s pre-eminent powerbroker.

To head off a hard-right insurgency in France, on 9 June Emmanuel Macron called a snap legislative election. France’s leading left-wing newspaper, Libération, described this decision as an “extreme gamble”. If Le Pen’s party wins, its official leader, the 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, could become prime minister.

The four centrist-party groups in the EU Parliament – the European People’s Party (EPP), the Socialists, Macron’s Renew, and the Greens – still retain a majority. The arch-technocrat Ursula von der Leyen looks likely to win a second term as president of the European Commission. But the election results mean that hard-right groups will have more influence than ever over the EU budget and policy areas such as defence and the environment.

There are, however, deeper trends. Europe’s hard right has been increasing its support and influence for years. Intersecting crises including economic recessions, failed immigration systems, the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and spiralling energy costs have created the conditions in which anti-system movements on the left and right have cast themselves as agents of revolt against Europe’s exhausted political classes.

But those same classes have also served the political fortunes of the hard right. As Hans Kundnani writes for the New Statesman, the idea that “the centre held” in the European elections “only makes sense if you ignore… the way the centre right has normalised and mainstreamed hard-right ideas during the past decade”. This is especially the case with ideas around identity, law and order, immigration, Islam and green politics. The defining political tendency in Europe now is not the threat of Eurosceptic parties on the fringe threatening to pull their countries out of the EU. It is the belief that the only way the centre can defeat the hard right is to become the hard right.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

After the Dutch election in November 2023, when Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom emerged as the biggest party in the Dutch parliament, the EPP leader, Manfred Weber, declared that to see off the “populist” challenge the centre right needed to show voters it could be hard-line on immigration. In France, responding to Le Pen’s surging popularity, the Macron government has become increasingly anti-immigrant and anti-Islam. Outside the EU in Britain, the Conservatives – and arguably Labour – have adopted more socially conservative positions as a response to the “Farage effect”.

The political prospects for Europe’s hard-right insurgency, however, are difficult to gauge. The parties are divided – on economics (neoliberal vs protectionist), on international affairs (pro-Putin vs anti-Putin), on cultural issues (pro-abortion vs anti-abortion), and with their varying levels of Euroscepticism more generally. In the centre, too, voting discipline among the EPP and other EU parties is weak.

These divisions reflect a politically fragmenting continent. And yet in the Nordic countries left-wing and green parties, such as the Socialist People’s Party in Denmark, made gains, while hard-right parties, such as the Sweden Democrats, saw their support diminish.

In The European Dream (2004), Jeremy Rifkin wrote that Europe “does not share the passion of the early American Dream, with its vision of a young chosen people destined for greatness. It is less evangelical and more patient. Its goal is harmony, not hegemony.” With social, cultural and political schisms emerging from east to west, and with the continent squeezed between the United States and China, it seems that Europe will achieve neither.

[See also: How Europe’s hard right went mainstream]