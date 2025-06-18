The dangerous new neoconservatism

Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl / NurPhoto

It is remarkable that many of those who swore never to repeat the mistakes of the Iraq invasion are now set on another misconceived adventure.

Once again we are told that a Middle Eastern nation needs to be bombed so it can taste the fruit of freedom. Once again the propaganda machine is on overdrive. Once again it is said that the regime is days away from attacking not just Israel but all of its Western allies with weapons of mass destruction. This is a claim that, in the case of Iran, has been made since 1975, before the rise of Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini and the creation of his Islamic Republic. Once again we are told that Tehran will hand its nuclear weapons – nuclear weapons it does not have – to terrorist groups.

The initial claim that Israel attacked Iran on 13 June to dismantle its nuclear programme did not last long. Two days later, Benjamin Netanyahu gave an interview to Fox News saying that regime change was his real goal. He added that assassinating the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was under consideration (Trump later said he was safe – for now). This was the same Netanyahu who in 2002 promised the American public that invading Iraq would create a new Middle East. An invasion, he argued then, “will have, I guarantee you, enormous positive reverberations on the region”. You might think the results were calamitous, but from Netanyahu’s perspective, the 2003 invasion was a resounding success. Iraq became a failed state, incapable of anything beyond surviving from day to day. Now Israel is able to exert considerable influence in its Kurdish statelet in the north.

In 2003 we would have called this neoconservatism. But neoconservatism has evolved. It lost the thin veneer of idealism it once had and turned into a thoroughly nihilistic ideology, openly advocating brute force. Why be so coy as to carry out covert assassinations? If two decades ago neoconservatives envisioned a world made safe by the spread of Western democracy, today they opt for the multiplication of failed states and collapsed regimes. Bashar al-Assad’s Syria, Lebanon, Pakistan, Egypt – all formed a geography of desolation. The impact Israel and Western democracies have had on the Middle East in recent decades can only be compared to the destruction brought about by the Soviet Union in Central Europe. That region recovered after 1989 but its glorious civilisation never did.

The old bravado – “We will return you to the Stone Age” is a cliché going back to the Vietnam War – has morphed into a programme to be interpreted literally. Israel’s Channel 14 is now reporting that Netanyahu intends to implement the Dahiya Doctrine in Tehran: destruction of civilian infrastructure as a means of forcing Iranians to turn on the regime.

Before Israel’s attack, Donald Trump had increased demands on the regime for a deal, which would have stopped Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. (After the attack, these demands turned into threats.) Weakened by decades of sanctions, unpopular at home and unable to recover from setbacks suffered during its imperial adventures in Lebanon and Syria, Iran was out of options. Sensing an imminent deal, Netanyahu became convinced that his window to attack Iran was closing. “When [Netanyahu] talks about a pre-emptive attack, I actually think he was pre-empting our negotiated solution as much as he was anything the Iranians were doing,” Beth Sanner, Trump’s former deputy director of national intelligence, told CNN.

Israel’s subsequent attack was hardly a surprising development. As far back as last September, Netanyahu was saying that Iran would be “liberated sooner than people think”. The same month Jared Kushner remarked: “Moments like this come once in a generation, if they even come at all. The Middle East is too often a solid where little changes. Today, it is a liquid and the ability to reshape is unlimited. Do not squander this moment.” Trump hadn’t yet won the election, though. Netanyahu was forced to wait, but after Israel weakened Hezbollah in Lebanon, he became fixated on how auspicious a final confrontation with Iran looked. His priority then became how to drag America into a war it refused to join from the start. American bunker busters are needed to wipe out Iran’s nuclear programme, and perhaps US troops will be required, too, if the Khamenei regime is to be ousted. Trump is somewhat more difficult to manage than his bumbling predecessor — he has after all built much of political appeal on a critique of foreign intervention — but how long will even Trump be able to resist the call for a final battle between good and evil? Not long, I think. Trump knows how to capitalise on prevailing myths. He is not known for fighting them.

What was most astonishing after the initial Israeli attack was the European reaction. Europe has the most to lose from the return of neoconservatism. If the regime in Iran were to collapse and the region devolved into chaos, energy prices would spike, and a large wave of refugees would soon head to Turkey and then Europe. International terrorism would again be a threat. Under current conditions, renewed inflation, a deep economic crisis and an influx of refugees – potentially millions – would propel the far right to power across Europe. How did European leaders react to these very real possibilities? Some were muted, while others giddily applauded.

Public opinion in Western democracies seems more cautious. No one has sympathy for the Iranian regime, but writing a blank cheque for Israel now feels risky. There is no point supporting the policy an imaginary Israel might choose because the existing Israel has shown it is capable of destroying, but not of building. It has shown this in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon and even in the new Syria. The only option it will accept is to create a desert and call it peace.

